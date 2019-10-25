The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 18 to 22. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Oct. 18
St. Francis Medical Center staff suspected an Emergency Room patient had been assaulted, so Shakopee police officers responded to the report at 5:24 a.m. The patient refused to speak with officers.
A 17-year-old female from Newport was cited in connection with disorderly conduct at Valleyfair around 11 p.m. when she verbally disturbed those around her, according to Shakopee Police Capt. Craig Robson.
A parent confronted a teen about trying to sell a vaping device to his child at the Shakopee Community Center around 8 p.m. Witnesses reported the confrontation as a verbal disturbance. When officers arrived, the parties were gone, Robson said.
Oct. 19
A 29-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with domestic assault and an interference with a 911 call on the 1000 block of Danube Avenue around 5:30 a.m. when an argument turned physical and the defendant allegedly took the phone from the victim, Robson said.
A residential burglary and theft of steaks and prescription pills were reported around 9 p.m. at the 900 block of 6th Ave. Robson said the residence and unattached garage were both entered, and both were unoccupied. There were no signs of forced entry.
A patron was forced to leave Valleyfair for violating park rules when the guest touched ValleyScare actors around 10 p.m.
Oct. 20
Two 16-year-old Shakopee boys were cited in connection with disorderly conduct when they were allegedly fighting in class at the Shakopee High School during the afternoon.
A 48-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with domestic assault and inflicting fear on his victim on the 1200 block of Cider Circle at 3:15 p.m.
A 30-year-old male was cited in connection with theft at the Muddy Cow around 11 p.m. when he allegedly left the restaurant without paying his $140 tab.
Oct. 21
Officers responded to a report of a theft of a $300 leaf blower at Lowes at 10:40 a.m. The case is still active.
A 30-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with fifth-degree possession of controlled substance and Scott County warrants when officers found him in possession of a small amount of heroin. An accompanying 18-year-old South Dakota woman was also arrested in connection with Robert County warrants. The arrests occurred at the 1600 block of Roundhouse Street.
Two anvils were reported stolen from 2 p.m. at the Landing building in Shakopee, and a window was broken to access the inside of the building.
A 43-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in connection with domestic assault on 7400 block of Devin Lane around 6 p.m. No medical attention was required for the victim. The defendant allegedly drove away from the residence, and was also charged with driving after suspension.
A domestic assault was reported on 8400 block of Grove Circle around 10 p.m. That case was referred to the Scott County Attorney’s Office to consider for charging, Robson said.