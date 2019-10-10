The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 2-6. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Oct. 2
A harassment report came in at 8:25 a.m. Shakopee Police Capt. Craig Robson said this is an active case and no further information could be provided.
Oct. 3
A physical disturbance at Shakopee High School was reported. Robson said two students were swearing and making threats to each other on a school bus. No charges have been made.
Oct. 4
A 39-year-old man was arrested in the 12000 block of Zinran Avenue in Savage around midnight in connection with fifth-degree drug possession, a third-degree DWI, not having a Minnesota driver’s license, failure to drive in a single lane and no proof of insurance. The drugs were found in the vehicle after the DWI arrest and are believed to be cocaine.
A report came in around 9:51 p.m. of the theft of a girl’s bicycle at the Shakopee High School football game at Shakopee West Junior High.
Oct. 5
An intoxicated 20-year-old man was arrested in connection to third-degree criminal damage to property after allegedly kicking the front door of a hotel room at the Best Western off Marschall Road around 2 a.m.
A report of unwanted guests at Walmart came in at 3:25 a.m. Robson said the report described drunk customers, but they left before officers arrived.
Oct. 6
A 59-year-old woman was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI on First Avenue and Fillmore Street around 11:50 p.m.