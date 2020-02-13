The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 5-9. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Feb. 5
A 21-year-old woman from Two Harbors was arrested in connection with fifth-degree drug possession when officers found her with what appeared to be methamphetamine and heroin at 17th Avenue and Canterbury Road around 12:46 a.m. A 29-year-old man from North Branch who was accompanying the woman was also arrested in connection with drug possession when officers found him with what appeared to be heroin.
A 40-year-old woman from Shakopee was arrested in connection to fifth-degree drug possession when officers found her with what appeared to be cocaine and meth at Speedway, 1155 First Ave., at 11:11 p.m.
Officers and the Shakopee Fire Department responded to a car fire at Shakopee High School, 100 17th Ave., at 8:09 a.m. When an officer arrived, no fire was observed, Shakopee Police Capt. Jason Arras said.
Officers responded to a theft at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 12:49 p.m., when six Lego sets were reported stolen. The case is still active and open.
Officers responded to a theft report at St. Francis Hospital, 1455 Saint Francis Ave., at 1:53 p.m. The report was handled by the Prior Lake Police Department.
Criminal sexual conduct was reported at 9:17 p.m. The case is still being investigated by the police department, Arras said.
Feb. 6
A 23-year-old man from Prior Lake was cited in connection with fifth-degree assault when a fight broke out in the 5600 block of 11th Ave. The victim suffered from minor injuries but declined medical attention.
The Shakopee Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1523 3rd Ave at 6:19 p.m., where a vehicle was on fire inside an automotive repair shop. The fire was extinguished upon arrival.
Feb. 7
Officers responded to mischief-nuisance reports at Kohl’s, 1529 17th Ave, at 7:57 a.m., when a vehicle was reportedly spinning circles in the parking lot. The vehicle was gone upon the police officer’s arrival.
Officers responded to a report of a theft from a car at Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant, 230 Lewis St., at 8:50 a.m., when two tires and wheels were stolen off a vehicle in the middle of the night. The value of the tires and wheels is estimated at $1,300.
A residential burglary was reported in the 3400 block of Marschall Road at 9:42 a.m. Windows of the home were broken into. The case is still active and open.
Feb. 8
A 52-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with second-degree assault and domestic assault at Garden Lane Apartments, 700 Garden Lane, at 12:48 a.m. The man was allegedly threatening a victim but did not injure anyone.