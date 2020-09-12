The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 2 through 7. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Sept. 2
Officers pulled over a driver in alleged possession of a small amount of THC off Mystic Lake Drive and Highway 169 at 12:45 a.m. The case is being reviewed at the Scott County Attorney’s office for charges.
A criminal sexual conduct case was reported to the Shakopee Police Department from the Maplewood Police Department at 8:01 a.m.
Sept. 3
Officers responded to reports of theft from a motor vehicle at Apple Autos, 1301 Greenwood Court, at 7:59 a.m. Camping gear totaling $1,600 was stolen from the vehicle. There are suspects, Police Capt. Jason Arras said.
Power tools and a battery charger totaling $1,100 were reported stolen from a job site in the 1800 block of Penstemon Lane at 10:14 a.m. There are no suspects at this time.
Sept. 7
A 21-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with second-degree DWI and driving after revocation in the 1200 block of Marschall Road at 4:03 p.m.
A 31-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in connection with third-degree DWI off Marschall Road and 4th Ave at 11:41 p.m.
A 39-year-old Eagan man was arrested in connection with second-degree burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools at Country Village apartments, 1265 Marschall Road, at 12:39 p.m. for allegedly stealing a bike valued at $1,000 from the underground parking garage. The bike was later recovered.
A burglary was reported in the 3000 block of Sakpe Circle at 11:41 a.m. The suspect allegedly stole several items, including a computer, totaling $1,300. The case is active but surveillance does reveal a suspect, Arras said.