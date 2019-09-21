The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 12-17. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Sept. 13
A 22-year-old woman from Shakopee was arrested in connection with prostitution and fleeing police officers on foot around 6:30 p.m. at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 4270 Dean Lakes Blvd. The arrest was a result of an online investigation in which the suspect reportedly posted an advertisement.
A criminal sexual conduct case was reported to the Shakopee police around 8:30 a.m. Since it’s still under investigation, no further information could be provided, police captain Craig Robson said.
Sept. 14
A report of a robbery was reported at the McDonald’s off Marschall Road around 1 a.m. in which a purse was reportedly stolen. Robson said there have been no arrests, but there is a juvenile suspect.
Sept. 17
A 57-year-old male from Texas was arrested in connection with assault, terroristic threats and violation of a no-contact order after his victim reported he threatened to kill her around 10:20 the day before.
A report of a forced-entry apartment burglary on the 300 block of Harrison Street came in around 8:40 a.m. A tool bag and musical instrument were reported missing. There are no suspects at this time.