The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 5-9. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Sept. 5
A 35-year-old male was arrested in connection with Scott, Washington, Hennepin and Dakota county warrants for failure to appear in court. A 29-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with fifth-degree possession of drugs, receiving stolen property and Hennepin, Anoka and Washington county warrants for failure to appear in court. They were arrested in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue West around 2:40 p.m.
Police received a report of stolen electronics at Market 2 in the 1400 block of Shakopee Avenue around 4 p.m. There were no signs of forced entry, and are no suspects at this time.
Sept. 6
A 54-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection to third-degree assault, domestic assault and interference with a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Mathias Road. An argument escalated to a struggle over the phone when the victim attempted to call the police.
Officers received a report of fraud at Associated Mechanical on Marschall Road around 9 a.m. The police department is waiting for the victim to provide more information so officers can file a report.
A report came to the police department of dangerous weapons around 10 a.m. in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue West. A search warrant was obtained by the officers, and the police department is investigating this case.
Sept. 7
Officers were called at 5:30 a.m. to the main parking lot at Canterbury Park, where three people were fighting. One 23-year-old involved man was arrested in connection with giving a false name to the police.
Sept. 9
Officers responded to reports of unspecified threatening comments between students at Shakopee High School around 2 p.m. There were no arrests or citations.