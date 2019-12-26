Police lights

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 17-22. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.

Dec. 17

A 40-year-old man from Minneapolis was arrested in connection with felony domestic assault and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct around 1:29 a.m.

A 14-year-old Shakopee boy was cited in connection with underage alcohol consumption, possession of tobacco and use of tobacco in the 4100 block of 12th Ave around 9 p.m.

Officers responded to a burglary in the 2500 block of Vierling Drive around 2:50 p.m.

Dec. 18

The police department received a report of theft around 10:50 a.m. at the Amazon Distribution Center.

Dec. 19

A 39-year-old Chaska man was arrested in connection with drug possession when officers found him with a small amount of meth at Target around 6 p.m.

A theft was reported at Walmart around 2 a.m.

Dec. 20

A domestic assault was reported at Timberland Valley Apartments around 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 21

Theft at Famous Footwear was reported around 3:17 p.m.

Dec. 22

A 15-year-old male from Shakopee was arrested in connection with domestic assault in the 600 block of Roundhouse Street around 9 p.m.

