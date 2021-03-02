The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 22 to Feb. 28. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Feb. 22
Officers responded to a fraud report in the 1000 block of Monroe St. at 9:01 a.m.
A theft was reported from Scott’s Auto Body, 6268 County Road 1010, at 9:22 a.m.
A theft was reported from the 600 block of Milwaukee Court at 12:43 p.m.
Property theft was reported from Ace Hardware, 485 Marschall Road, at 12:58 p.m.
Property theft was reported from the 1200 block of Swift Circle at 1:18 p.m.
Criminal sexual conduct was reported to the Shakopee Police Station at 4 p.m.
Feb. 23
Drug information was reported to the Shakopee Police Department from the Holiday Inn Express, 4550 12th Ave, at 11:45 a.m.
Criminal sexual conduct was reported to the Shakopee Police Station at 12:46 p.m.
A theft from a motor vehicle was reported from the 1100 block of Minnesota Street at 7:28 p.m.
Feb. 24
Theft was reported from the 1300 block of Meadow Lane at 10:37 a.m.
A simple assault was reported at the Amazon Distribution Center, 5825 11th Ave, at 7 p.m.
Feb. 26
A 21-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with possession of burglary tools, property damage, obstruction, motor vehicle tampering and fleeing police at Bill’s Toggery, 138 Lewis Street, at 3:32 a.m.
A 22-year-old Shakopee woman and a 21-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested in connection with a Domestic Assault No Contact Order violation at Huntington Park Apartments, 850 Marschall Road, at 11:14 p.m.
Feb. 28
A 37-year-old St. Paul man was arrested in connection with first-degree DWI and open bottle violation at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., at 1:13 a.m.