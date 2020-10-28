The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 20 to 26. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Oct. 20
A 41-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with third-degree DWI test refusal, fourth-degree DWI, hit and run property damage and obstructing the legal process in the 400 block of Dakota Street at 4 p.m. The man allegedly hit two parked cars as he was driving while intoxicated.
Oct. 21
A driver was cited in connection with possession of a small amount of marijuana at a traffic stop at 17th Ave W and Weston Court around 11:20 p.m.
Oct. 22
A 32-year-old Edina man was arrested in connection with motor vehicle theft in which he allegedly stole a vehicle in Shakopee. The vehicle was recovered at Speedway, 1195 Canterbury Road, at 11 p.m. with no damages.
Oct. 23
A 27-year-old man from Savage was arrested in connection with motor vehicle theft and receiving stolen property in the 1800 block of Downing Ave at 9:58 a.m. No damage was made to the recovered vehicle.
A 30-year-old homeless woman was arrested in connection with fifth-degree possession of controlled substances (Heroin, Methamphetamine, Suboxone), possession of hypodermic needles, possession of drug paraphernalia, introducing contraband to jail, possession of stolen property, obstruction of justice and Scott County warrants at Cub Foods, 1198 Vierling Drive, at 3:14 p.m.
A burglary was reported at Christensen Jewelers, 8000 Old Carriage Court, at 10:41 p.m. Shakopee Police Captain Jason Arras said the case is being investigated and the police department can’t comment on it, adding the department is a “long ways away from getting charges” and that there was surveillance video.
Oct. 26
A residential burglary was reported in the 1200 block of 6th Ave in which a bike, leaf blower, hedge trimmer and air compressor valued at approximately $1,300 were allegedly stolen from a storage shed.
A burglary was reported in the 1200 block of 6th Ave in which a gas can valued at $20 was reported stolen from an unlocked storage shed at 6:12 p.m.