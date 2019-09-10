The Shakopee Police Department responded to a report of man shot in the neck on Harrison Street Tuesday afternoon.
According to scanner traffic, first responders were dispatched to 321 Harrison Street around 3:20 p.m. An officer on scene told the Shakopee Valley News a man had been shot in the neck. The officer said police are unsure of his age, but believe he's about 25 years old. He was transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center and his condition is unknown.
Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, first responders could be seen loading someone who appeared to be alert into an ambulance.
All parties involved in the incident are in custody, the officer said. He did not say how many suspects were arrested.
The Shakopee Police Department posted to its Twitter page they have no reason to believe the public is at risk.
The shooting appeared to have occurred in a parking lot near an apartment building. The apartment complex is near Ridgeview Park on the city's northwest side.
Eric Bahmus, who lives adjacent to the apartment building, said he heard four gunshots Tuesday afternoon. Bahmus said when he heard the shots, he exited his house to see one man holding down another, right next to the person he believes was shot and lying on the ground. He said he heard people inside the apartment building yelling to call police.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed the hospital where the man shot was taken. He was taken to the St. Francis Medical Center.