A lion statue valued at $11,000 at the Lion’s Park Splash Pad in Shakopee was detached from the ground and placed in the parking lot in the middle of the night between May 15 and 16, according to Shakopee police.
Photos of the marred statue show one of the lion's legs was broken off.
Shakopee Crime Prevention is offering a $500 reward to anyone who has information leading to an arrest of the person or person(s) responsible for the property damage done.. The Shakopee Lions Club will match the $500 reward.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Shakopee Police Department at 952-233-9400.