The Shakopee Police Department assisted the Minnesota State Patrol Saturday, April 11 in a pursuit that began in Minneapolis and ended in Shakopee, a post on the department's Facebook page said.
A suspect is in custody, according to police.
"Law enforcement is not searching for any additional persons; there is no threat to the public at this time," the post said.
Residents in the area of Vierling Drive posted on social media that a foot pursuit between law enforcement and the suspect occurred. Multiple law enforcement agencies were reportedly involved.
The department said any questions about the incident should be directed to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.