Due to the recent surge in catalytic converter thefts, the Shakopee Police Department is holding an event called Operation: Etch and Catch on Friday, April 16 for residents who would like to mark their catalytic converters. Officers will spray paint the converters, etch the vehicle’s license plate number onto them and attach a heat-resistant sticker.
The converters, which can re-sell for hundreds of dollars once cut off a car’s underside, carry precious metals. It makes the devices, meant to control emission toxins, enticing to thieves, according to local law enforcement officials.
On top of that, the equipment usually doesn’t have a serial number. That can make them difficult to track if they’re stolen. Thieves often cut off the devices quickly and quietly, with battery-powered saws.
Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said the department often sees thefts along U.S. Highway 169 between Jordan and Shakopee, especially at big box retailer parking lots.
The goal of marking the converters is to deter would-be thieves from stealing them, and to deter scrap dealers from buying them.
In Shakopee, there have been 70 catalytic converter thefts since April 2020.
“When a driver has the catalytic converter stolen from their vehicle not only are they out between $2,000-$4,000 to replace it, they’re impacted by lost wages, time and energy,” Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate said in a press release.
Residents can bring their vehicles to Shakopee Police Department at 475 Gorman St. between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“Our hope is that criminals will think twice about stealing painted and etched converters in Shakopee,” Tate said.
Pre-registration for the event required. To schedule an appointment, call 952-233-9441, or email nclifton@ShakopeeMN.gov.