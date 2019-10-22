Shakopee Public Schools will hire Bill Menozzi, the former Director of Business Services in the Mahtomedi School District, as the district’s new Director of Finance and Operations, according to a recent press release.
Prior to working for Mahtomedi Schools, Menozzi has worked as the Director of Business Services in St. Anthony-New Brighton Schools, and Business Manager for Litchfield Public Schools.
“My experience as the Director of Business Services in Mahtomedi has allowed me to gain strong leadership, communication, analytical, and fiduciary skills that can be effectively used in Shakopee to advance the strategic direction and move education forward,” Menozzi said in the release.
Shakopee Superintendent Mike Redmond, who used to be a high school social studies teacher at Mahtomedi High School, said district leadership is excited to add Menozzi to its team.
“Menozzi has a reputation of responsibly utilizing public dollars to further educational efforts, developing and leading individuals to reach their potential, and managing fiscal resources to maximize educational goals,” Redmond said in the press release. “He will be an asset to our district.”
Menozzi will replace the current Director of Finance and Operations Jeff Priess full-time on Jan. 13, 2020.
Priess was announced the new finance director on March 13, 2018, after former Director of Finance Suzanne Johnson resigned in January of 2018. Menozzi will be the district’s fourth finance director in four years.