As educators grapple with the possibility of online learning, and some parents begin preparing for the all-too-soon “I’m bored” complaints from their homebound children, some families are left wondering where their children, who normally eat lunch at school, will get their meals. Other families may simply want a break from meal preparation or an excuse to get out of the house.
So starting March 18, Shakopee Public Schools will distribute bag lunches for all children at Shakopee High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as well as meal delivery via school bus from 11-11:30 a.m.
Food pickup at the high school will be located on the north side of the building, at the 17th Avenue entrance, and the delivered meals will be available at Mobile Manor, Jackson Heights, Bonnevista Terrace, Valley Haven, Eagle Creek Townhomes, Sarazin Flats Apartments, Clifton Townhomes, Sweeney Elementary, Pearson Elementary and East Middle School.
“I am proud and appreciative of the people working in our school district and how they are responding to meeting the needs of our community in these challenging times,” Superintent Mike Redmond said. “Together, our community will meet the challenges we are facing with grace, dignity, and deep compassion for our neighbors.”
The district is also offering free childcare for children of health care providers, emergency medical personnel, law enforcement personnel, public health employees, firefighters and other emergency workers whose jobs are critical to the state’s response to COVID-19. The children must be ages 3 to 12, and it is run by River Valley YMCA at Sun Path Elementary. The emergency workers can drop their children off for care from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.