Each day since Shakopee Public Schools have been closed, hundreds of cars have lined 17th Avenue in each direction as families and students wait to receive their free lunches at Shakopee High School.
Shakopee Food Services Director Deb Ross-Coen said on the first day of the lunch distribution in March, there were 1,020 meals served. On April 30, there were 2,734 meals served.
National School Lunch Hero day is May 1 — fitting for a time when Shakopee’s food service workers are arriving at schools at 7 a.m. to distribute thousands of free meals for any child under 18 years old. The distributions happen every day during the week, and on Fridays, families can pick up a Good to Go Backpack if they need meals for the weekend.
In total, the district has served more than 62,000 free meals, which are refunded through the state.
“We had approximately two days to turn our entire lunch program around,” Ross-Coen said. “They just all stepped right up to the plate, and they’ve all had really positive attitudes and became a good team.”
Jackson Elementary School’s food service workers even occasionally put notes in the students’ bags or slip games into the lunches. Five school buses travel to lower-income neighborhoods to deliver meals to any child under 18 who wants one, and Shakopee High School also serves drive-up meals every day. Students are given a bag lunch and breakfast for the next day.
“I just really appreciate that they’ve all stepped up to the plate,” Ross-Coen said. “They were able to prep meals on a moment’s notice.”