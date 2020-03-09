Shakopee Public Schools announced Monday afternoon that a parent with students who attend Eagle Creek Elementary School has been exposed to the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The parent, whose children are also enrolled in the Early Childhood Family Education program one day per week, was in close proximity to an individual who tested posted for the coronavirus, a news release from the district said.
Under guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, the parent is being voluntarily quarantined for 14 days. During the quarantine, the individual will be monitored for symptoms associated with the virus.
If the parent develops a fever, then the children of the parent will need to stay home from school.
"We are in contact with the impacted parent and will continue to monitor the situation," the release said.
The school district announced late last month preparedness measures in case of a local outbreak of the virus, including possible Connected Learning Days.
Additionally, district custodial staff has increased efforts to frequently clean commonly touched surfaces in our schools. And, in an effort to be prepared for a variety of contingencies, the district has additional disinfectant chemical products that will disinfect and kill emerging pathogens.
The city of Shakopee announced Monday preparedness measures in case of an outbreak, including the possible closure of gathering places like the ice arena and community center.
Staying healthy
The most significant things you can do to protect yourself and your family from contagious conditions are the same preventative practices that we promote every year during cold and flu season, the district said:
- Staff and students should stay home if they are feeling ill, have a fever of 100 degrees or more, or are exhibiting flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Use your own water bottle - do not share.
- Cover a cough. Cough or sneeze into an elbow or use a tissue and place immediately in the trash.
- Staff and students should not participate in extracurricular activities when they are sick.
The district said it will continue to keep a close eye on the situation and will communicate with families via email, social media and the district website, if more information becomes available.