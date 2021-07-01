The city of Shakopee and Shakopee Public Utilities each recently purchased their first electric vehicles — a 2021 Ford Mach-E — as a way to test their range and normalize EV usage within the community.
The city of Burnsville is also on the EV train. It has seven hybrid vehicles and one Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, with plans to add more hybrid or electric vehicles in the future.
This year, seven charging stations will be installed throughout the city of Shakopee — three from the city, three from SPU and one as a donation from Minnesota Municipal Power Agency. Adams said those charging stations will be placed in areas where people are likely to stay for a few hours, such as city parks. Burnsville has three charging stations.
But the transition to EVs means a lot of electricity will need to be used to charge them, which means there needs to be infrastructure that can support the charging stations. Here’s how Shakopee Public Utilities is preparing for the future surge in electric vehicle usage.
Incentive options
Planning and Engineering Director for Shakopee Public Utilities Joe Adams said he’s received a handful of calls this year asking about incentives related to electric vehicles and charging stations.
Right now, SPU does not currently offer incentives for EVs or EV chargers, but the utility's commission discussed incentive options at a June 21 meeting. Adams said most of Shakopee’s ratepayers want to know how much it’s going to cost them to install Level 2 chargers for their electric vehicles (these charging stations require a special outlet comparable to what is used for an electric stove).
SPUC used incentive programs from other electric providers as a basis for the discussion for Shakopee’s incentive options moving forward. Here are some incentives other comparable electricity providers are offering their ratepayers:
- Xcel Energy: Ratepayers can rent or buy EV chargers directly from Excel, special off-peak charging rates.
- Connexus Energy: $500 rebate for charging station installation.
- Rochester Public Utilities: $25 one-time bill credit.
- Moorhead Public Service: $500 rebate for charging station installation.
- Minnesota Valley Electric: $150 rebate for charging station installation, special off-peak charging rates.
- Dakota Electric Association: $500 rebate for charging station installation, special off-peak charging rates.
- Chaska Electric: Special off-peak charging rates.
The commission seemed to be opposed to selling or renting out EV charging stations like Xcel. Commissioner Jody Brennan said at the June 21 meeting that getting in the charging station business seems risky, should technology change. But Adams said the ability to measure off-peak charging times and offer off-peak charging rates is integral to the transition to EVs in the city.
Changing the metering system
Offering special off-peak charging rates would ensure the transformer system wouldn’t get overwhelmed, since significantly less electricity is used overnight or during the identified off-peak times.
“If everybody gets an electric car and charges it at the same time, our transformers aren’t big enough,” Adams said at the June 21 meeting. “We have to have the ability to encourage people to charge overnight.”
The problem with this incentive is that the meters in Shakopee don’t have the ability to determine time-of-day, or off-peak, electricity usage.
“That seemed to be really well-developed by most of the utilities, but we can’t do that until we change our metering system,” Adams said.
Adams said the goal is to begin changing the metering system next year. That transition will take three or four years.
“But someone could request a special meter if they have an EV charger,” Adams said.
The day when electric vehicles take over the roads is still a few years down the road. But the planning discussions will be ongoing from here on out, according to SPU officials.
“It’s exciting; we’re hopefully moving in that direction,” said SPU General Manager Greg Drent at the June 21 meeting.