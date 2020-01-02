The city of Shakopee announced its employees and manager of the year who have proven "a commitment to excellence, deliver excellence in customer service, reinforce a positive atmosphere and continuously improve, innovate and work collaboratively," according to a news release from the city.
One of the city employees of the year is the police department's code compliance specialist Joe Alessi, who joined the police department in 2018 and worked as the city’s first code compliance specialist, the release states.
“Code complaints can be very tricky and time consuming to resolve. People don’t like being told what they can and can’t do on their property which makes some conversations difficult,” Police Chief Jeff Tate said in the release. “Joe has been able to meet with people over coffee and showed great patience with others in order to resolve code issues.”
The second employee of the year is the city's communications specialist Jon Lyksett, who joined the city in 2018 and focuses primarily on video production and parks and recreation marketing.
“Jon’s video skills have brought a fresh new approach to city communications,” Communications Coordinator Kristin Doran said in the release. “His videos are engaging and informative and have elevated our communication efforts. He’s enthusiastic about telling Shakopee’s stories and a great asset to our organization.”
Troy Ciernia, the Shakopee Ice Arena Manager, was named the manager of the year. Ciernia joined the city in 2015 and was recognized for the changes he helped implement at the ice arena in 2019, such as the sale of turf, a new party room, a new figure skating warm-up space and improved aesthetics and safety features, according to the release.
“Troy always goes the extra mile to take care of his customers and his staff loves working for a boss who will roll up his sleeves and jump into the trenches to help get the work done,” Parks and Recreation Director Jay Tobin said.