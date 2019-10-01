Longtime Shakopee resident Gary Hartmann has wanted a tractor ever since he was a little boy living on a farm in St. Benedict.
His father sold all the family’s farm equipment when Hartmann was 6, before he ever had the chance to ride one. Now, at age 66, Hartmann is a tractor owner — and when he held the steering wheel, the machine seemed to suit him, despite the fact the bright orange Case was parked in front of his quaint home in a residential neighborhood.
When Art Erickson, a board member from Credit River Antique Tractor Club, pulled up Hartmann’s driveway riding the vintage 1945 tractor Sept. 30, Hartmann’s face lit up. Neighbors flocked to the Hartmann house, where some of them cracked open beers to celebrate.
“Does this mean we’ll never have to plow our driveways again, Gary?” one neighbor joked.
Hartmann has entered an annual raffle through Credit River Antique Tractor to win a free vintage tractor for the last few years, his wife Sue Hartmann said. This year, he bought three tickets for $5 each. Of thousands of names in the barrel, Hartmann’s was pulled.
Hartmann found out the night before the tractor was delivered he’d won it. He hasn’t had time to think about what he’ll do with it or where to keep it, but his wife mentioned they have a parcel of land north of Brainerd that could be its new home.
Hartmann beamed as he admired the machine.
“Owning a tractor was always on my bucket list.”
Erickson said the tractor club, which is based in Prior Lake, restores decades-old tractors each year that “look like rust buckets” and turns them into working, new-looking vintage tractors. The raffle awards one of the tractors to a lucky recipient.
Erickson also said Hartmann’s tractor would sell for about $3,500 "to the right person."
Hartmann said he’s looking forward to using it, however that may look.