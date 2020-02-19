The Shakopee Economic Development Authority provided feedback for the Riverfront Bluff development, which is rendered to be a five-story, 170-unit apartment building with a restaurant and retail space along First Avenue and the Minnesota River. The retail space, according to the developer Gaughan Companies, will be targeted as a fitness center that the community and the residents can use.
The apartment complex, which is targeted toward young professionals and empty-nesters, has been in the works since the summer of 2018, when city council also passed a resolution approving a Tax Increment Financing plan for the River Bluff Development project.
The development process has stalled due to the discovery of a chunk of bedrock and a substantial trash pit under the lot. New water, gas and power lines are required for the development.
TIF, an urban renewal financing tool, diverts new property tax revenue from the project back into the project, usually by covering the cost of public improvements. For this project, $2.8 million in property tax revenue would be used over the course of 25 years. The money would be used for soil remediation, demolition, utility relocation and improvements and removal of bedrock on 1.5 acres along Levee Drive, according to the city.
In January, Shakopee was awarded $332,732 in cleanup funds for the Riverfront Bluff Development.
It is anticipated the project will create 32 jobs and increase the tax base by $306,378, according to a recent press release. Matching costs will be paid by the developer and other grant sources.
Shakopee Director of Planning and Development Michael Kerski said the project could break ground as soon as this spring.