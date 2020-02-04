The Twin Cities Summer Jam was nominated by USAToday as one of the nation’s best emerging festivals Feb. 3. According to its website, the nation's top 20 events were chosen by a panel of experts, including USAToday staff members and travel experts who chose the "most promising" festival to emerge in the last five years, from food festivals to art festivals.
The Summer Jam debuted last summer at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, where Pitbull, Tim McGraw and Aerosmith were the three headliners to perform over the course of the three-day music festival. Several fans cried foul after the festival due to a stubborn Steven Tyler, who threatened to leave unless the VIP section surrounding the stage was packed with general admission fans, according to Chris Hawkey, the emcee of the event. Because Aerosmith set this precedent, the same happened when Pitbull and Tim McGraw took the stage the next day, angering fans who paid for VIP tickets.
Besides the glitches, Summer Jam co-founder Jerry Braam said most of the feedback he received from the event had been overwhelmingly positive.
Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band and Pitbull will take the stage at the 2020 three-day music festival held July 23-25.
Headlining on Thursday, July 23 will be Pitbull, who was also a headliner in last year’s Summer Jam but is “back by popular demand,” according to a press release from festival organizers.
The Zach Brown Band will headline the Friday performance, and Carrie Underwood will close the festival as Saturday’s headliner.
Other artists slotted to perform throughout the festival are Twin Cities Summer Jam co-founder Chris Hawkey, along with Third Eye Blind, Nelly, LOCASH, Blanco Brown and The Fabulous Armadillos.
Ticket prices start at $99, with the option to buy single-day or three-day passes. The VIP section prices will cost up to $319 for a single-day admission, and up to $699 for three-day admission. New this year will be an up-front viewing option to avoid having to crowd the VIP area with general admission ticket holders, as what happened last year. Visit tcsummerjam.com for more information.
The public can vote for Twin Cities Summer Jam to become a top-10 finalist at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-emerging-festival-2020.