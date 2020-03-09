The Shakopee School Board unanimously approved moving Central Family Center, an early childhood center located across from the Scott County Courthouse on Holmes Street, to the vacant Pearson Elementary building off Dakota Street at its March 9 school board meeting.
The decision came after the Shakopee Community Facilities Task Force presented at a December school board meeting and flagged Central Family Center as a building that needed attention.
The task force said the Central Family Center building is 3 1/2 floors and there are levels that can’t accommodate classrooms with certain age groups. It also discovered insufficient parking and room sizes that were smaller than typical preschool rooms. The vacant Pearson Elementary School is one level and would alleviate that issue.
“I’ve been advocating to move CFC out of CFC for seven and a half years, so I’m happy to make a motion to move it,” boardmember Angela Tucker said.
The initial costs of reopening Pearson Elementary School will be in the ballpark of $177,000 to replace the playground and pay for moving costs, signage, plumbing and other initial costs.
The cost to mothball Central Family Center would be around the same amount the district currently pays to mothball Pearson.
Pearson Elementary is also in need of office security, which would cost the district about $75,000, but Superintendent Mike Redmond said Central Family Center is also due for the same project.
Pearson Elementary was permanently closed in January 2018 to help alleviate budget pressure as the district faced a deficit.
Redmond said now that the move is official, the district will start looking into options as to what to do with the soon-to-be vacant Central Family Center.
“We haven’t decided how we’ll engage the community, but we certainly need to engage the community in that process,” Redmond said.