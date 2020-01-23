A Palmer bus transporting Red Oak Elementary School students in Shakopee was involved in a minor crash on the way to school Jan. 23, according to Shakopee Public Schools. Due to the icy road conditions, the bus was unable to stop fully at an intersection and bumped into a car.
No one was injured and there was no damage to the bus, Ashley McCray, spokesperson for the district, said.
According to an eyewitness source who drove by the accident, it occurred at the intersection of county roads 18 and 22.
The bus driver and one of the district’s school resource officers, who was there at the time, made sure all students were OK, McCray said.
The bus arrived at Red Oak Elementary a few minutes later than normal, where the school social worker greeted students as they got off the bus.
Parents of the students on the bus were notified and encouraged to reach out to the building principal if they have any questions or concerns.
More details regarding the accident will be available after the accident report is complete, Shakopee Police Capt. Jason Arras said. He did not say the exact time of the incident, but according to drivers who witnessed the crashed, it occurred just outside Red Oak Elementary School, and the school's start time is 9:05 a.m.