Shakopee Public Schools will be offering free summer meal pickup and delivery opportunities for children up to 18 years old starting June 15.
The district said Apple Autos of Shakopee provided a donation that allowed the district to provide meal transportation services. Here are the details:
Meal pickup will be offered every Tuesday starting June 15 through Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at door 20, on the west end of Shakopee High School. Registration is not required, and there will be five days’ worth of meals and two meals per day provided.
Meal delivery will be provided Tuesdays and Thursdays to select Shakopee locations starting June 15 through Sept. 2 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Registration for delivered meals is also not required. On Tuesdays, two days’ worth of meals will be provided, and on Thursdays, three days’ worth of meals will be provided. Weekend food boxes will also be distributed on Thursdays.
Locations and delivery times are listed below. Community members will be able to collect meals directly from staff on the bus.
Bus 1
10:15 to 10:30 a.m.: Jackson Heights Mobile Home Park, 12665 Dem Con Drive.
10:40 to 10:55 a.m.: Mobile Manor Mobile Home Park, 12325 Johnson Memorial Drive.
11:00 to 11:15 a.m.: Bonnevista Mobile Home Park, 11750 Bonnevista Drive.
11:25 to 11:40 a.m.: Taylor Street Complex (at townhome development in cul de sac off 12th Ave West).
11:50 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.: Lion’s Park, 1103 Adams St. S.
12:15 to 12:30 p.m.: Neil Johnson Softball Fields (in parking lot off Vierling Drive East).
12:40 to 12:55 p.m.: Pearson Early Learning Center, 917 Dakota St. S.
Bus 2
10:15 to 10:30 a.m.: Garden Lane Apartments, 700 Garden Lane
10:40 to 10:55 a.m.: Clifton Townhomes, 551 Dakota St. S.
11:00 to 11:15 a.m.: Shakopee Library, 235 Lewis St. S.
11:25 to 11:40 a.m.: Valley Haven Mobile Home Park, 1501 East 1st Ave.
11:50 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.: Roundhouse Street Complex (townhomes off Roundhouse Street).
12:15 to 12:30 p.m.: Eagle Creek Townhomes, 700 Sarazin St.
12:40 to 12:55 p.m.: East Middle School, 1137 Marschall Road S.
Bus 3
10:15 to 10:30 a.m.: Riverside Dr. (at park in Riverside Grove Estates).
10:40 to 10:55 a.m.: Red Oak Elementary, 7700 Old Carriage Court.
11:00 to 11:15 a.m.: Preston Lane and Windsor Drive.
11:25 to 11:40 a.m.: Canterbury Park (Paddock), 1100 Canterbury Road S.
11:50 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.: Evergreen Townhomes, 3031 Pine Tree Lane.
12:15 to 12:30 p.m.: Shakopee Soccer Fields, 17th Ave Sports Complex, 2600 17 Ave. E. (in parking lot by fields).
12:40 to 12:55 p.m.: Sarazin Flats (in cul de sac before apartments), 1575 Sarazin St.