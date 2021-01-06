Shakopee Public Schools is seeking input from the public on the naming of two spaces within the district: a multipurpose room at West Middle School and the district’s grass fields on the corner of county roads 78 and 79.
The district’s naming committee is proposing the multipurpose room at West Middle School be named the Bill Farmer and Mark Neu Wrestling and Multipurpose Room. From now until Jan. 22, the district will accept feedback on the proposal. The naming committee will meet to discuss the item on Jan. 13, and a recommendation will be made to the school board at its Jan. 25 meeting.
The district will also consider proposals for the naming of Shakopee’s “South Site,” which is the district’s property off county roads 78 and 79. The open grass fields are used for the district’s soccer, baseball, softball and intramural play. Naming input for this area will be considered through Feb. 19. The naming committee will make a recommendation to the school board on March 22.
Visit shakopee.k12.mn.us to weigh in.