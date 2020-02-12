Shakopee High School student Grace Myler isn’t the typical second semester high school student on a “senior slide” mentality. On a Tuesday morning in February, Myler quietly commanded a small shop in the district office, called Threads for Teens, that she and her mother, Katie Myler, started four years ago.
The mother-daughter duo are stylish. Katie wears camouflage cargo pants with a cowl-necked sweater and pink lipstick. Grace wears faded grey jeans with a black puffy jacket. The room looks like a teenage girl’s dream closet: black high heels, red dresses, distressed jeans. One district staff member walked by and quietly asked Katie if she could purchase any of the clothes.
“Sometimes I just walk by and think to myself, ‘I’d buy this stuff. It’s so cute,’” the woman said.
On Feb. 4, Grace Myler was named Minnesota’s top high school volunteer by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, largely due to the work she’s done in starting Minnesota’s Threads for Teens, which has helped hundreds of teenage girls in need find free clothing, shoes, accessories and personal care items, according to the Prudential press release. She also received $1,000 and an all-expense-paid trip in early May to Washington, D.C. During the trip, 10 students will be named America’s top youth volunteers of 2020.
Myler first heard about Threads for Teens when she was 10 years old, after seeing a Disney commercial advertising a teenager in California who started the nonprofit.
In its first year, Threads for Teens operated out of pop-up shops and U-Hauls to offer back-to-school clothes for girls whose families couldn’t afford to shop for new clothing. The Mylers spent more than a year searching for a permanent location for the shop until they found a space in the school district office building.
“For many of these girls… this is the only place they get clothes,” Grace Myler said.
The store also offers feminine hygiene materials, makeup, jewelry, bras, underwear, prom dresses and many more options — without a cash register. When a teenager in the metro is in need of new clothing, often times a social worker, teacher, coach or parent refers the girl to Threads for Teens in Shakopee. The girl can then make an appointment, where volunteer stylists will help find the girls new clothing that will help them feel confident. Each time a girl visits the shop, she usually takes six clothing items and four accessories, usually at a value of about $250, and the Mylers said they don’t turn anyone away. If someone brings a 10-year-old sister who also needs clothing, they will try to find sizes that work.
The Mylers have hosted more than 1,000 shopping appointments since the Minnesota organization began. Katie said all the money donated toward the nonprofit is poured into purchasing the clothing that goes into the shop. Everyone involved is a volunteer, and the Mylers don’t pay rent for their space in the district office.
“We’re always needing volunteers,” Grace said.
Katie said there are a few mothers in the area who come to the shop to steam clothes, but for the most part, the volunteers are teens helping teens. The volunteers are trained to ask the teens in need about their personal lives.
“We’ve really gotten to know some of the girls,” Katie said. “We’re able to ask how dance and cheerleading is going, or how their jobs are.”
Grace said she and her mother receive a lot of clothing donations from Victoria’s Secret and Pink, as well as smaller family-owned clothing businesses. Other than that, most of the clothing is purchased by the Myler women, who go on shopping sprees to find discounted clothing in all sizes to stock the shop.
The reach has gone far beyond the bounds of Shakopee. The Mylers said social workers across the state have sent girls who recently left sex trafficking to Shakopee’s Threads for Teens.
“We’ve got some pretty cool stories here,” Katie said.
For the next few months, Grace will keep working on finishing her year as a full-time PSEO student at Normandale Community College, while also serving on the student board for the Special Olympics, being a member of National Honors Society and helping run Threads for Teens. Her dream, she said, is to someday work for the Special Olympics.
“Believe it or not, she actually spends more time with the Special Olympics than she does with Threads for Teens,” Katie said.
In the fall, Grace will head to University of Minnesota-Duluth to pursue a degree in marketing.
To donate or make a referral for a girl in need, visit threadsforteens.org.