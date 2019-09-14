Shakopee students’ math and reading achievement rates are higher than Minnesota’s overall public school marks, but the district’s rates have dropped since 2018.
The achievement rate is the percentage of students meeting or exceeding standards based on Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment test scores, which students take every March. Students in grades 3-8 take the math and reading portions of the test, 10th grade students are tested in the math category and 11th grade students are tested in reading. The district’s 2019 MCA results showed 59.27 percent of Shakopee students achieved in math and 63.12 percent of students achieved in reading, outperforming students statewide by 5.4 percentage points in math and 4.8 percentage points in reading.
Shakopee is down 5 percentage points since the 2018 math results, and its reading achievement rate is down 3 percentage points from 2018, according to recently-released statistics from the North Star accountability system. Although the state’s overall achievement rate also declined since 2018, Shakopee’s scores dropped at a faster rate.
“So there are some things we need to turn around,” Ford Rolfsrud, the school district’s testing and assessment supervisor, told the Shakopee School Board Sept. 9 before presenting on the results.
Achievement rates have gone down in every racial and ethnic group in Shakopee since last year. Some of the largest achievement rate drops in the district did not follow suit with the state’s overall pattern.
American Indian/Alaska native students, who represent 1% of the district’s student body, as well as students who identify with two or more races (6% of the student population), showed math scores that decreased by nearly 8 percentage points. Shakopee’s black students’ — about 11% of the student body — math scores dropped 7 percentage points.
On a state level, those same minority groups showed achievement rates on the decline, but only at a fraction of Shakopee’s declining math proficiency. Minnesota students who identify with two or more races dropped 4 percentage points in math proficiency since 2018. American Indian/Alaska native students’ math achievement rates declined 3 percentage points. And Minnesota’s black students’ math achievement rates dropped 2 percentage points.
While all of Shakopee’s racial and ethnic groups still sit above the state’s marks, the speed at which Shakopee students’ reading and math proficiency rates are declining is cause for concern, Rolfsrud said at the school board work session.
Graduation rates
Shakopee High School was flagged for needing support from the state last year because its special education and English learner students had four-year graduation rates below 67 percent. The state flags districts below the 67 percent benchmark. The district will be re-evaluated for support again in 2021 based on its 2018-2020 results.
From the 2017-2018 school year to 2018-2019, the special education graduation rate rose 14 percentage points. The English learner graduation rates rose 10 percentage points. That’s a good thing, Rolfsrud said, while noting that because there are a smaller number of special education and English learning students, the graduation rates are susceptible to more drastic changes.
The Tokata Learning Center, Shakopee’s alternative school, was also flagged for support last year for its four-year graduation rate, which was below 67 percent. This year, the four-year graduation rate at Tokata rose from 21.57 percent to 29.09 percent.
School board members and district staff thought the state’s new system should not identify support for alternative learning students based off a four-year graduation scale, since many of those students go on to a transition school where they end up graduating in seven years.
“There’s been a lot of people talking that the four-year rate is not the right measure for the Tokata Learning Center or alternative schools,” Assistant Superintendent Dave Orlowski said. “By definition, you go in there when something’s not working.”
Tokata was recognized by the state for its 2015-2017 seven-year graduation rate of 85.8 percent — a jump from last year’s 77.5 percent.
The Shakopee school district’s four-year and seven-year graduation rates are both on par with the state’s.
About North Star
Last year, the North Star accountability system replaced the Multiple Measures Rating system that was the Minnesota waiver to No Child Left Behind. The goal of the North Star test is to provide information about a school’s overall performance, and to flag areas where school districts can be held accountable for improvement. Schools that have been flagged for support were identified last year, and will be identified again in 2021.
The North Star system looks at achievement and progress on state tests, progress towards English language proficiency, four- and seven-year graduation rates and consistent attendance.
The change in system is aimed at better understanding school performance by relying less on the results of standardized testing.
“The North Star Accountability System provides us with an overall picture of each school’s performance containing eight different measures across all student groups,” Rolfsrud said in the district’s news release about the report. “While this data helps us identify areas of success and areas for improvement, it also helps us determine how we can best support our students, prioritize, and set goals for our district.”