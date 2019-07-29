Joe Vanderford, a transgender man at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee who has attracted recent media attention for what he said was an unnecessary delay in hormone therapy, told the Valley News he received his first dose of hormones Friday, July 26.
Vanderford, 52, was given a life sentence as a 19-year-old after he shot and killed his boyfriend. When Vanderford was 30, he came out as a transgender man, and he asked the prison system to give him hormone treatments. Hormone therapy for inmates is covered under state law, unless health or psychological factors would put the inmate at risk, Sarah Fitzgerald, a Department of Corrections spokesperson, said in June. Vanderford told the Valley News he waited six years at the Shakopee correctional facility, which is a women's prison, before he received them, despite the fact that he said he always qualified for them.
“This is the first day of the rest of my life," Vanderford wrote to the Valley News after receiving his first dose of hormones. "Thank (sic) all the petitioners on line (sic). Sorry for all the complaining. I could cry."
The Industrial Workers of the World Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee, which works to improve prison conditions and end mass incarceration, created a petition last month with demands for the Minnesota corrections system. One was that Vanderford receive hormone therapy.
“Joe is a longtime writer, prisoner advocate, and trans-man who is diagnosed with gender dysphoria,” the petition says. “He was denied hormones as a Minnesota prisoner for over 20 years in Oklahoma and California. Per DOC Policy 202.045 Joe meets the criteria to receive hormones, but the DOC is stalling on doing the right thing.”
According to numbers provided by the DOC, about a half dozen transgender inmates have been on state-covered hormones since 2017 in Minnesota, at an annual cost that was about $3,042 in 2017 and $1,749 this year so far, for a total of $6,379 in the past three years.
Fitzgerald said in a statement last month that while she could not address individual health records, safety is always a concern that could affect an inmate’s hormone treatment.
“There are safety concerns in a correctional environment that the patient must consider as part of the risks of hormonal therapy despite all efforts to keep the incarcerated individual safe,” she said. “Safety (both medically, psychologically, and socially) are of paramount importance in the decision to initiate hormone therapy in the corrections environment.”
The IWOC said in a statement that they are "grateful that hundreds of prisoners and community members got together to make this happen," and they "hope the DOC will meet prisoners demands for LGBTQ groups for prisoners, and trainings for everyone in the facilities. We'd ask any community member who cares about prisoners to get in touch and get involved."
Vanderford said he has approved his medical records to be released, but his representatives could not be immediately reached.