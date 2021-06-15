A Shakopee veteran was given military funeral honors this month after not receiving them during his private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on May 5, 2020 — during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
John Julius Hardt, 99, died April 26, 2020. The veteran received honors by the Minnesota National Guard honor guard team at Veterans Memorial located in Memorial Park in Shakopee on Sunday, June 6.
Hardt was born Nov. 5, 1920 in Aberdeen, South Dakota and lived most of his life in Minnesota. He joined the National Guard when he was a college student in Aberdeen and served as a private for the U.S. Army in World War II.
During his second year in college, the attack of Pearl Harbor occurred. Hardt served in the 34th Division and was stationed at Camp Claiborne, a U.S. Army military camp in central Louisiana during WWII. While alone filling canteens for fellow soldiers, a plane dropped a bomb near him, causing shrapnel to land on his leg severing his artery on his thigh. Hardt's ears also suffered in the attack — he lost hearing in both ears.
Hardt's next assignment was in Naples, Italy on Dec. 4, 1943 where he was put in charge of the 133rd Infantry and was accidentally shot in the back by a sergeant who mistook him for an enemy on a dark night. Hardt was sent to General Hospital in Naples for three months where he thought he would be paralyzed for the rest of his life. His whole platoon later died in a attack and it was at this time that he discovered a love of nature when he started to paint pictures of the outdoors to help him recover.
"Everyone that knew him was always amazed at how loving and kind he was," said Julie Trebil, Hardt's youngest daughter. "He loved animals, nature, birds and he knew a lot about weather."
Hardt was honorably discharged on Aug. 10, 1945 and earned two Purple Hearts.
Trebil said her father brought a smile to everyone's face because he was always so happy and cheerful. She said her father also had a very strong faith.
"He had a love of people and wanting people to be kind to others. He showed kindness so that it would spread," said Trebil. He was very much a people person who read the bible and quoted it, he read it a lot."
Trebil, who lives in Prior Lake, said she and her family are thankful for the Minnesota Honor Guard for coming out to honor their father.
"The Minnesota honor guard (metro division) can go anywhere for a military veteran," she said. "When you're at e national cemetery, they have their own honor guard. So, they're separate people. It's great for us and a lot of veteran families to know that if they didn't get their honor that they can call the Minnesota chapter. It relieves me a lot because they weren't able to do that before because of COVID."