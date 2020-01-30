On Jan. 27 the Shakopee American Legion Post 2 was packed with around 75 people — many of whom had to stand against the wall because there wasn’t enough seating — to learn about why the Shakopee Parks and Recreation Master Plan will move the veterans memorial from Memorial Park to Quarry Lake Park.
Memorial Park currently holds a military helicopter and a veterans memorial with bricks that honor many of the community’s late veterans. Part of the city’s 2040 Parks and Recreation Master Plan is to transform Memorial Park — which is saturated with Native American burial mounds sacred to the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community — and neighboring Huber Park into a cultural corridor that highlights both the European and Native American history of the riverbank area.
But many Shakopee veterans said they felt left out of the decision to move the veterans memorial to Quarry Lake Park and are frustrated that the homage will be moved from a high-traffic area to a park buried in Shakopee’s industrial neighborhood across from Valleyfair.
“That’s where they want to put our helicopter?” legion member Bob Zondlo said. “Where nobody can see it?”
The discussion turned into frustration toward the city for not attending the meeting to hear the residents out, according to those who attended.
City Administrator Bill Reynolds, who is a veteran himself, said the meeting about Memorial Park was supposed to be between a handful of legion leaders and five city officials, but it blew up into a public event advertised on Facebook, which was not what the city had originally agreed to — so staff deemed the meeting “cancelled,” according to Reynolds and emails obtained through an open records request.
“We wanted to sit down with leadership to come up with a structured way of getting input instead of having it be a big free-for-all,” Reynolds said.
City Council member Matt Lehman represented the city at the public meeting held at the legion, but he was the only city official present.
Past parks plan complaints
The frustration about the future of Memorial Park comes just weeks after Riverside Park neighbors started a petition to bring back their closed ice rink. The city closed the rink this winter per its 2040 comprehensive plan, citing budgeting reasons and a study that included several community gatherings intended to gain public input.
The petition garnered 500 signatures, and Riverside neighbors flooded two city council meetings in attempts to reverse the council’s decision.
Shakopee Mayor Bill Mars said he was disappointed he was hearing the complaints after the change had been implemented instead of during the year-long parks planning process. One resident spoke in response to his remark, claiming she had never been notified that her neighborhood’s rink would be impacted by the parks master plan.
“We can’t force you to read (the notices),” Mars said. “I do think outreach has gotten substantially better in the last few years.”
Mars also said he believes all parks must change and evolve, and this is one example of change that is necessary, though it might be hard for residents to accept.
“For me, it brings me back to my youth,” he said. “Change is difficult.”
At the same meeting, Lehman dissented on the decision to close the rink.
“When we have this many people coming to us who are our constituents, we are supposed to listen,” Lehman said. He voted against the parks master plan and has been outspoken about the price tag involved in the plan.
In January, the Riverside Fields neighbors went rogue and flooded the rink on their own dimes.
Same tune, different song
This month, veterans in Shakopee are voicing a mirrored frustration with city staff and council members, claiming they were never explicitly notified by the city about plans to move a memorial they feel should have warranted their input.
“The city really missed an opportunity,” Bernie Baumann, the commander of the Shakopee Legion, said. “We could have worked with them.”
Reynolds, however, said if the city learned anything from what happened with the Riverside Fields ice rink, it was that the city needed a more structured way to receive input from residents.
“We can have 101 people give an opinion, but unless it’s through a structured process, we don’t have any way to evaluate or act on those opinions,” Reynolds said, adding the original meeting with legion leaders was intended to include four city staff members who are also veterans. “I’m looking forward to sitting down with leadership. I think we took some learning points from Riverside Fields.”
In an email from Councilwoman Jody Brennan to Reynolds prior to the meeting with veterans, Brennan said she’d consider attending the forum, “but if it is going to be an anti Shakopee rally I will not attend.”
However, on Jan. 18 Parks and Recreation Director Jay Tobin called Baumann to tell him that the meeting between city officials and the legion members would be “cancelled,” according to an email.
“(Baumann) was notified last night that this change on social media was not what was agreed to and the meeting was cancelled,” Tobin wrote in an email to Mars and city staff members. “Additional discussion would occur in the future as part of the planning process for Memorial Park.”
Baumann said he doesn’t understand why the meeting needed to be held between a handful of legion members, adding the public forum setting should have been enough to pique the interest of city staff members.
“Who cares if there were 75 people here?” Baumann said. “That shouldn’t matter. Everybody has to sit down at the table and work together.”
New way to communicate
In emails between city staff obtained through a data request, the city has implemented a new change to the way it will notify residents of parks plan changes.
“As we look at the steps taken with Riverside Fields,” Reynolds wrote to city council members, “we are going to modify our notification for park issues to be the same as we currently do for development.”
The city’s new approach will include an “ultra-notification” process that will include a meeting in a location near the neighborhood where the change is scheduled to occur, an informational sign placed on the park site and mailings to surrounding neighbors informing them of the project.