Shakopee Village Apartments, an existing 62-unit affordable housing facility for seniors living at or below 60% of the area median income, will soon get a much-needed facelift.
On March 16, the Shakopee City Council unanimously approved a $6.8 million conduit bond for Shakopee Housing Partners — allowing the limited partnership to fund the purchase and rehabilitation of the building.
Shakopee Housing Group, LLC will be on the hook for the project — not the city. But Shakopee will act as the medium through which the facility will be able to acquire the tax-exempt bond to finance the project.
The move is protected under state statute, which allows for select entities to fund certain capital projects by applying to be tax-exempt through municipalities. Under that statute, a public hearing is required. The Shakopee City Council approved the conduit bond at a public hearing this week.
In January, the state granted the city a tax exempt housing allocation for the property, which the city will then allocate to the property.
Bond proceeds will be spent on the financing of the acquisition of the property, as well as the rehabilitation of the project, according to developers and borrowers who presented at a council meeting this week.
The scope of the renovation will cost roughly $37,000 per unit, and it will include both major building system renovations such as new boiler units, as well as internal unit repairs such as new cabinetry.
All the units in the building will be designated for tenants who qualify for Section 8 housing. That means the rent tenants pay will be based on a sliding scale relevant to their income.
The existing Shakopee Village Apartments was already designated as a Section 8 housing facility for seniors or those who have disabilities, but the new ownership will update and better care for the building, which Director of Planning and Development Michael Kerski said is in “somewhat of disrepair.”
“The past owner did not do a great job with maintenance,” Kerski said.
“I’m familiar with the building and it needed work, so this is much needed,” Councilmember Jay Whiting said at the March 16 meeting.
The complex is one of a handful of facilities that offer affordable housing for seniors in the area who need it, which makes the upgrades that much more desirable. Seniors in Scott County who are interested in renting an apartment at 30% or less of their income — which is the threshold that is considered “affordable,” don’t have many options, and Siegert said this issue isn’t unique to Scott County.
According to a 2016 Scott County housing study, about 57% of senior renters in the county are cost-burdened.
A housing study completed by research and consulting business Maxfield offers one caveat: seniors living off social security or meager incomes often have more money in savings. The study noted that “most seniors allocate the equity from their single‐family home and other savings to pay for senior housing with services. Thus, seniors with lower incomes can often afford market rate senior housing.”
Applicants at Schule Haus, a senior living community in Jordan, have to qualify for Section 8 housing and be at least 62 years old or have a disability, much like the soon-to-be rehabbed Country Village complex in Shakopee. The building has 52 units and a waiting list that’s just as large. Only one or two units open up annually.
In February, the CDA opened up its Section 8 waiting list for the first time since 2007, Siegert told the newspaper. It had been closed due to a lack of federal funding.
Around 2,200 applications were submitted. The CDA ran a lottery which allowed 500 applicants to be placed on the waiting list.
The average income from the applicants was $17,884, and 6% of the applicants identified as an elderly head of household.