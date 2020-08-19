Shakopee residents will have the option to dissolve the Shakopee Public Utilities Commission on Election Day in November.
The Shakopee City Council approved the ballot addition at its meeting Aug. 18 with little discussion. The motion passed four to one. Councilmember Matt Lehman cast the dissenting vote.
In 1951, the city council voted to create an independent utilities commission, SPUC, to keep politics out of utility rates. The past several years, the utility and city have been at odds over transparency issues, water and utility rates and philosophical differences. The city also said SPUC’s water quality is not up to par with the water quality of surrounding communities, something city council members said they would like to address.
“Maybe we should have a vote of the public… and see where it lies,” Shakopee Mayor Bill Mars said. “Some say this is about the past. If this resolution passed, it would be about the future.”
If voters decide to dissolve SPUC in November, Assistant City Administrator Nate Burkett said, the city does not anticipate the reduction of existing SPUC staff members. The utility would either be integrated into the city departments, or the city would contract with outside providers to manage it.
“The areas of concern have been shown to us,” Councilmember Angelica Contreras said before offering the motion to add the option to the ballot. “We’re giving out the information; we’ll let you choose.”
Investigation
The request to discuss the dissolution of SPUC comes after a recently-completed investigation into the Shakopee Public Utilities Manager John Crooks, who has been earning more than the state salary cap allows since 2017.
At its Aug. 13 meeting, SPUC voted to renegotiate Crooks’ current salary and pension plan, as well as determine a repayment plan for the excess earnings he’s received.
In addition to Crooks' violation of the salary cap, the investigation concluded that former Finance Director Renee Schmid also would have exceeded the state salary cap this year, had she not retired in July. No other SPUC employees have exceeded the cap.
The investigation also concluded that the utility’s use of commission-only packets at some of its meetings was a violation of the state’s open meeting law. The commission directed staff to prepare policies, procedures for the use of commission-only packets when appropriate, as well as attend annual training related to public data and meeting laws.
Mars said he doesn’t believe the issues between the city and SPUC revolve around the “delivery of the commodity.”
“The delivery of our water, the delivery of electrical service to our community is very good. But… if the leader of the organization should be above the law… it gets to me,” Mars said. “I use words like integrity, morals, values… to find there was a violation of state law for a couple years… that was telling for me.”
Shakopee City Councilmember Jody Brennan, who was recently appointed to serve on the utilities commission, referenced errors in some of the SPUC documents she’s reviewed and what she believes is a lack of transparency by the utility.
“There’s never a real good feeling about working for the community, working for the ratepayers, working for the businesses that are coming in,” Brennan said.
Keeping politics out
Up until the 1950s, the city managed its own water and electric utilities, through what was called Shakopee Municipal Utility. The city subdivision was run by a superintendent, with oversight by a city light and water committee of the city council.
But in the 1940s, as Shakopee grew, the uptick in business demanded more time. That’s when some people in the community began to suggest Shakopee’s water and electric utilities should divorce itself from city oversight.
Controversy surrounding utility fees expanded with the city’s population. Crooks said in an interview with the Valley News last summer when the Highway 169 bridge was constructed, it made traveling to Shakopee from the Twin Cities easy, sparking growth.
In order to accommodate that growth, SPUC began to raise its water capacity charges to pay for new water facilities.
“We’re growing like gangbusters now,” Crooks said. “And we have to plan and make sure our facilities are in place for that.”
The water capacity charge slowed down several high-profile local projects such as the Lions Park splash pad and has been the catalyst toward conversations about dissolving the utility.
The splash pad dilemma caused some council members and residents to call for the dissolution of SPUC. Kayden Fox, who was recently appointed as a Shakopee Public Utilities commissioner, started an online petition to merge the two entities last summer.
SPU commissioner Mathew Meyer said last summer if SPUC goes back under the jurisdiction of the city council, it would be easy to dip into the utilities fund to pay for other things the city needs.
“You put that under the city council and you’re going to have city staffers and officials wondering ‘Why can’t we just dip into the fund?’” Meyer said.