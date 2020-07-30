Shirley Marie Dunn, a 46-year-old Shakopee woman, was charged with seven counts of felony theft by swindle July 24 in Hennepin County District Court for using a purchasing card and failing to deposit cash from York Dental, where she formerly worked, to purchase personal items totaling more than $400,000.
The dental clinic has offices in Shakopee and Edina, both of which “sustained a significant loss” from 2015 to 2018, according to charging documents. Dunn, who normally worked from home, was the clinic’s office manager and was responsible for much of the clinic’s financial reporting, according to the complaint. She was also responsible for depositing all cash received by both offices.
According to the charging documents, the dental clinic performed an audit in 2018 and learned that Dunn had been using her company-issued credit card for personal use and was terminated in October 2018. The auditor then discovered most of the cash received by the practice had not been deposited. Credit card statements show Dunn used her business card to purchase flights for herself and her boyfriend, dry cleaning, meals at restaurants and online purchases such as cosmetics, jewelry, clothing and home décor from 2015 to 2018. The auditor also found that Dunn had failed to deposit most of the cash received by the practice during the three year time period. The total loss for the dental clinic, according to the charging documents, is $403,000.
Dunn is currently employed as an office manager for an unnamed landscaping business, according to charging documents. She is not in custody.
Her first court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11. The maximum sentence for her most severe charge is 20 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.