Shakopee High School Senior Anjali Thomas knew as soon as she saw the destruction that occurred on Lake Street in Minneapolis that she needed to be part of its recovery. So she launched a GoFundMe campaign and chose Metro Behavioral Health Clinic as the recipient of the dollars she raised.
The Shakopee Diversity Alliance, along with the Knanaya Catholic Youth League, worked together to raise more than $4,800 for the clinic under Thomas' leadership.
Mary Hernandez, co-founder of Shakopee Diversity Alliance, said she was “deeply encouraged” by the work she has seen by Shakopee’s youth.
“When we founded SDA in 2011, never did we think we’d be here, seeing our youth take action like this,” she said.
Abdulahi Mohamed, founder and owner of Metro Behavioral Health, started the Minneapolis and Moorehead clinics 10 years ago to provide mental health care for immigrants and low income residents — members of the population who have the least access to mental health care. The clinic serves up to 400 patients at any given time, Mohamed said, between its two locations.
Its Minneapolis location was completely destroyed during the George Floyd protests this summer.
“Nothing has survived,” Mohamed said, adding most residents using Metro Behavioral Health are already members of a vulnerable population, and many also lost access to a pharmacy.
“This will help us continue our services without interruption,” Mohamed said before he received the check. “Work is better because of people like you. We are very grateful.”