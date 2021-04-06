Shakopee’s annual Clean Up Day has been scheduled for Saturday, April 24 for residents who are spring cleaning and need to get rid of old appliances, electronics, yard waste, tires, car batteries, scrap metal and more.
Items can be dropped off between 7:30 and 11:30 a.m. behind the Public Works building, 400 Gorman St.
Residents will be charged a flat fee based on the type of vehicle the items are hauled in. Fees are as followed:
- Car/SUV/Minivan: $40
- Pick-up Truck: $45
- Vehicle with Trailer: $50
- No moving/box trucks, trailers longer than 16 feet or commercial drop-offs
Clean Up Day is open to Shakopee, Jackson Township and Louisville Township residents only on a first come, first-served basis. A valid ID with current address is required. The line to enter may be cut off prior to 11:30 a.m. to ensure vehicles already in line are processed, according to the city.
Residents can also participate in free paper shredding and textile (clothes, shoes, linens, accessories) recycling at the front of the Public Works building. Residents dropping off paper and textiles do not need to wait in line.
Shakopee Rotary will also be collecting mattress and box spring donations for Bridging, Inc., a local nonprofit that serves people in need throughout the metropolitan area, at the south side of the Public Works building. Donations must be in good condition, with no rips, stains or odor. Due to the current oversupply, no other furnishings or housewares will be accepted, the city stated.
Residents who need assistance with donating mattresses or box springs should contact Tim Whitcomb at 952-445-6170. Donation-only vehicles do not need to wait in the recycling line.
Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department at 952-233-9550 or publicworks@ShakopeeMN.gov.