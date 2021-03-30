Shakopee’s Assistant City Administrator Nate Burkett has been hired as West St. Paul’s next city manager.
Last week, the West St. Paul City Council chose Burkett to lead the city of nearly 20,000 residents. Burkett has been Shakopee’s assistant city administrator since 2016.
Burkett said he’s most proud of the “big strides” the city has taken in the past four years, including a new city hall, dozens of new developments and an approved strategic plan.
“I’ve really appreciated my time here and I’ve learned a lot,” Burkett said. “I’ll be a fan of Shakopee moving forward.”
City Administrator Bill Reynolds said Burkett was the “perfect fit” for the job as Shakopee’s assistant city administrator.
“He really brought a lot of introspection and thoughtful analysis to just about everything he touched,” Reynolds said. “It’s going to be a hard position to fill because we were really lucky.”
Prior to becoming Shakopee’s assistant city administrator, Burkett worked as the county administrator in both Aitkin and Todd counties in outstate Minnesota, as well as for two private consulting firms.
Burkett has an undergraduate degree from St. Cloud State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Hamline University.
Reynolds said the city will hopefully have the assistant city administrator role filled by the beginning of June. Burkett starts his new role with West St. Paul May 3.
