Shakopee’s middle school and high school students can plan to return to full-time in-person learning on Tuesday, April 13 after nearly a year bouncing between in-person, online and hybrid models.
Shakopee School District’s Pandemic Response Advisory team recommended the transition to in-person learning at its March 2 meeting. The recommendation will go before the school board for approval at its March 22 meeting.
Assuming the school board approves the transition, there will be no school for secondary students on Monday, April 12 to give teachers time to prepare for the students' return to in-person learning.
Shakopee students who enrolled in the Shakopee Online program this year will continue to learn online.
Shakopee students in grades K-2 returned to in-person learning on Jan. 25, and grades 3-5 returned Feb. 8. Before that, Shakopee schools had been operating in fully-distanced learning since Nov. 23, as virus cases in the county surged.