The January 2020 Shakopee Lions Club Student of the Month is Ana Cardozo. She is currently an eighth grade student at Shakopee Area Catholic School and is the daughter of Dora and David Cardozo of Shakopee.
She is a busy, well-rounded individual. She is a dancer with Metropolitan Dance Alliance and loves to serve the community, school, and others around her. She has been an active Student Council member at SACS since sixth grade helping organize events like dances, CAP Agency food drives, Christmas toy drives, Sock Throw for Sharing & Caring Hands, and the Penny Challenge. She is also a member of the middle school Library Crew. Twice a week along with her friends she helps in the library putting books away, helps with the Scholastic Book Fair, and other events run by the library.
Since sixth grade, she also has helped in the elementary classrooms; currently helping a fifth grade teacher. After school she does jobs like grading papers, sorting drawers, putting chromebooks away, or whatever is needed. She is also a part of the Box Top Crew and once a month collects and sorts the Box Tops brought in by the whole school. She likes to volunteer at school-wide events such as the beginning of the year fundraiser (the marathon).
She also helps at her parish Vacation Bible School in the summer. During the school year on Wednesdays, she is a part of a group of eighth-grade students who helps to prepare and clean-up for school mass. Some of her favorite school classes are her fine art electives. She is in the SACS seventh and eighth grade band, playing the alto saxophone since fifth grade. She also enjoys “Uke Can Do It," a class where you learn to play the ukulele. English and Literature are also some of her favorite classes, as well as geography and religion.
In middle school, she has received Step Up Awards for Band, English, and Science. In sixth grade, she won her category in the school science fair. She then advanced to the Science Fair at Mankato State University, where she received a purple ribbon and a bronze medallion. At Metropolitan Dance, she has received five- and 10-year dance achievement awards. More recently, she was named performance line dancer of the month for December.
Some of her hobbies include doing DIY projects at home, playing the ukulele, playing the alto saxophone, dancing with Metropolitan Dance Alliance with jazz, tap, lyrical, and ballet.
She is student No. 185 to be recognized by the club for their attributes in leadership, volunteerism, academics, extra-curriculars, character, and citizenship. Students are selected by school staff on a school-year rotational basis at Shakopee Area Catholic School, Shakopee West Middle School, and Shakopee East Middle School. This student recognition program began in February 1998.
Congratulations, Ana.