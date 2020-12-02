Downtown Shakopee will play host to the Holiday Winter Market, which will include handmade crafts and gifts made by local artisans, on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A food truck and hot chocolate and cider booth will also be available on site for to-go snacking, according to the Shakopee Chamber of Commerce.
Masks will be required by all participants. All socially distanced guidelines and Minnesota/CDC regulations will be upheld.
Downtown Shakopee will still have its annual downtown Christmas tree, but the in-person tree lighting ceremony is canceled this year.