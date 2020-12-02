Christmas tree lit (copy)
A highlight each year in city happenings is the official lighting of the downtown Shakopee Christmas tree. This year, due to social distancing guidelines, the tree lighting ceremony has been canceled.

 File photo

Downtown Shakopee will play host to the Holiday Winter Market, which will include handmade crafts and gifts made by local artisans, on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A food truck and hot chocolate and cider booth will also be available on site for to-go snacking, according to the Shakopee Chamber of Commerce.  

Masks will be required by all participants. All socially distanced guidelines and Minnesota/CDC regulations will be upheld.

Downtown Shakopee will still have its annual downtown Christmas tree, but the in-person tree lighting ceremony is canceled this year. 

