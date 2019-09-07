The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 29 to Sept. 4. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Aug. 29
Law enforcement officers were called around 4:43 a.m. when a single-vehicle crash occurred on Vierling and Hickory Drive. The driver allegedly left the scene, according to Shakopee police.
A 38-year-old Jordan woman was cited in connection with shoplifting at Target when she allegedly attempted to steal approximately $351 worth of women’s clothing and toys around 12:45 p.m.
Officers were called around 7 p.m. when a reporting party met someone at Country Inn and Suites in Shakopee to buy a phone. The seller allegedly took the money for the phone and gave the reporting party a non-functioning phone.
Sept. 1
A 32-year-old Shakopee woman and a 39-year-old Shakopee man were arrested in connection with domestic assault at the 1000 block of Jackson Street around 8 p.m.
Officers assisted the Shakopee Fire Department with a call reporting an apartment was filled with smoke around 5:15 p.m. No further details were available from the police department.
Sept. 4
An intoxicated male fired multiple rounds into the air outside his residence at Hunters Ridge Apartments. He is in custody in connection to reckless discharge of a firearm, Police Chief Jeff Tate said. No further information was available on the incident.