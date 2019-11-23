A single engine plane became entangled in power lines south of Shakopee shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
At 3:57 p.m., the Scott County Sheriff's Office 911 Dispatch received a report of a plane that had collided with a power line, became entangled and was suspended upside down in the 2500 block of 150th Street West in Louisville Township, south of Shakopee.
An initial investigation indicated the plane, a single engine prop Pipe Cub was traveling south, hit a cluster of power lines and became suspended on a guideline, upside down. Once the power was de-energized, the pilot was rescued from the plane.
The pilot was identified as 65-year-old Thomas Koskovich of Shakopee. He was the sole occupant of the plane and did not sustain any injuries.
“This incident could have been much worse,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement. “We are grateful the pilot was able to walk away without any injuries.”
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this incident by the Shakopee Fire Department, Allina Ambulance, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Valley Electric Company, and Xcel Energy Company.
The crash investigation was turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.