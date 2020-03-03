The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community is petitioning the Minnesota Gambling Control Board, claiming the board’s approval of electronic pull tabs with “open-all” features is too reminiscent of slot machines, threatening the tribal community’s lucrative gambling business.
In 2012, the Minnesota Legislature passed a law allowing certain forms of electronic gambling to help fund the Minnesota Vikings stadium. The control board is able to approve electronic pull tabs and other specific games for nonprofit use. But the SMSC said electronic pull tabs with open-all features, which allow users to open more than one row at a time, violates that law.
“The statute required players to ‘activate or open each electronic pull tab ticket and each individual line, row, or column of each electronic pull tab ticket,’” the SMSC petition said. “The legislation… emerged with clear, unambiguous language that precludes electronic pull tab games from functioning or appearing to function like video slot machines.”
The SMSC petition said in the first three years after the legislation was enacted, the gambling control board didn’t approve of any electronic pull tab games with open-all features. But in 2015 the board’s policy “changed dramatically,” according to the petition, and since then, it has approved 224 electronic pull tab games with open-all features.
“This approval goes far beyond the legislative intent, scope and clear meaning of the current statute,” SMSC Chairman Keith Anderson said. “Before filing this petition, the SMSC exhausted all other options, including raising objections and presenting public testimony through rulemaking. Despite bringing these issues to the attention of the Gaming Control Board, the Walz Administration, and the preceding Dayton Administration, the Board continues to approve the illegal devices in violation of the law.”
Each year, the board approves approximately 6,000 paper pull tab games and 100 electronic pull tab games, according to the gambling control board’s response. In 2015, an electronic pull tab game called Wild Walleye, which included a feature that allows users to open more than one line, row and column at a time, was approved by the board.
The control board contested the SMSC’s statement that it dramatically changed its policy when it came to open-all features in 2015.
“The Board’s review of and decision to approve the Wild Walleye game, or any individual game, cannot be an unadopted rule because such review and either approval or denial is required by law and is — by its very nature — necessarily a case-by-case decision,” the board said in its response.
The Minnesota Gambling Control Board’s response to the SMSC petition also said the 2012 pulltab statute did not address “play all” buttons.
“Beginning in 2012, the Board began approving electronic pull-tab games that met the relevant requirements for play in Minnesota,” the response stated. “The Board had no guidance… related to a ‘play all’ button or feature on any lawful gambling device or game.”
A judge with the state's Office of Administrative Hearings will issue an order on the petition within 30 to 60 days, according to an OAH spokesperson.