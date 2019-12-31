More than 300 snocross riders from around the world will be competing at Canterbury Park in Shakopee this weekend in what many consider the “Super Bowl of snocross” within the snowmobile industry.
Last year, 10,000 people flocked to Canterbury to watch the Snocross National over the course of the race weekend.
Races will take place Friday, Jan. 3 from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday from 8:20 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. and Sunday from 8:20 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
General Admission tickets start at $20 for Friday, $25 for Saturday and $20 for Sunday, with an option for upgraded reserved indoor seating for an additional $5. Kids 5 and under will get in free. Discount pricing is offered online for advance purchase at canterburypark.com.