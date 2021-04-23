The existing 55 mile per hour zone on U.S. Highway 169 between County State Highway 14 and Old Brickyard Road in Louisville and Jackson Townships will increase to 65 miles per hour starting in early May.
The speed limit changes will take effect as soon as signage is installed, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, which is scheduled for May 4, weather permitting.
The changes are a result of a five-year MnDOT study that examined past crash rates, physical attributes of the highway and an analysis of current driving speeds of the state’s two-lane roadways with a speed of 55 mph, the release said.
“The safety of drivers is the top priority, and even though speeds may go up, that doesn’t mean speed enforcement will go down,” Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement. “We are reminding drivers to stay alert, and to watch for and obey all posted speed limits.”