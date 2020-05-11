The NCAA has times throughout the year that high school seniors can sign national letters of intent to make the student-athletes college choices official.
At those times, high schools hold signing ceremonies to honor those student-athletes and to make official those college choices.
This spring school across the nation and state weren't able to hold those ceremonies to honor there students and Shakopee was no different.
The Shakopee activities department of director Matt Hanson, activities secretary Chrissy Shoemaker and assistant Haley Altringer came up with the idea to video to showcase the 20 Shakopee seniors that would have been part of a signing ceremony this spring.
Here is the list of the 20 Shakopee seniors that signed this spring but couldn't get together for a ceremony: (name, sport, college)
- Lauren Aus - volleyball - University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
- Aaron Bosley - basketball - Augsburg University
- Will Cordes - basketball - University of Jamestown
- Holly Eckers - hockey/lacrosse - University of Wisconsin-River Falls
- Joseph Forkuo Jr. - football - Gustavus Adolphus College
- Megan Gukkeen - softball - St. Norbert College
- Jessie Juarez - men's soccer - Augsburg University
- Keely Lacina - women's swimming - University of Mary
- Payton Marker - volleyball - College of St. Benedict
- Donovan Monroe - football - Augsburg University
- Kaitlyn Nemetiz - women's soccer - Augsburg University
- Connor Raines - track and field - University of Minnesota
- Brian Real Juarez - men's soccer - St. John's University
- Jack Schleper - baseball - St. John's University
- Zach Schultz - baseball - Dakota County Technical College
- Gavin Stadler - baseball - St. John's University
- Charles Theis - track and field - University of Wisconsin-River Falls
- Adam Thornberg - men's swimming - Gustavus Adolphus College
- Jaymeson Unger - football/baseball - St. John's University
- Ethan Wohleb Pherson - men's soccer - University of Minnesota-Morris
To see the video, go to https://www.shakopeesabers.com/page/show/5757586-videos-and-archives