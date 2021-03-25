St. Michael-Albertville's line-up was stacked down below. Shakopee's line-up beefed up in the upper weights.
In the end, like a regular season match-up between two of the top teams in the state of Minnesota, the Sabers clinched a third consecutive state wrestling championship with bonus points, a 30-24 score in the Minnesota State High School League Class 3A State team tournament March 25 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Pins from Joey and Tommy Johnson at 195 and 220 pounds pulled Shakopee ahead at 27-24 after St. Michael-Albertville won six of the first seven matches for a 24-3 lead.
Heavyweight Jade Trelstad clinched the team championship with a win in the final bout. Trelstad displaying three fingers in the air at the final whistle.
Riley Quern (7-2 decision), Sam Treml (5-1 decision), DJ Smith (8-2 decision), and Jadon Hellerud (5-3 decision) started the rally for Shakopee with wins between 152 and 182.
Blake West scored a 3-1 victory at 113 pounds in a one-two ranked match-up with Caleb Thoennes of St. Michael-Albertville for the Sabers' first three points.
In the team semifinal, Anoka won four matches, including pins from Brad and Brendan Howes, but top-ranked Shakopee had its own set of brothers, Tommy and Joey Johnson, to provide the scoring punch up top.
Winning the final four weight classes, a pin at 195 pounds from Joey, a 2-1 decision at heavyweight from Tommy, helped the Sabers to a 34-25 win.
Trailing 25-16 after 170 pounds, Shakopee won the final four matches, including an 8-2 score from Hellerud. Joey Johnson tied the bout at 25 with a second-period pin, while Trelstad claimed a third-period pin for the 31-25 lead.
Shakopee jumped out to an 11-0 win with a 9-0 major decision from Kyle Linville, a first-period pin from unbeaten West, and a 6-2 decision from AJ Smith at 120 pounds.
Quern also won 7-5 at 145 pounds for Shakopee, the only bout between 126 and 160 to go in the favor of the Sabers.
The individual portion of the state tournament was not complete before press time. Results are posted at www.swnewsmedia.com/shakopee_valley_news.