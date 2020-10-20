When Chris Adams took over the head coaching position of the Shakopee girls soccer team five years ago he did so with a goal of building tradition, a shared experience between players of the past and the present.
That is why every match this season was dedicated to a certain alumni player. A reflection of their impact on the program. Adams sent out a questionnaire to those alumni, and included the question, what is something that you never accomplished that wish you would?
Most answered win a playoff game.
So before the Section 2AA quarterfinal Oct. 14 at Chaska Middle School West, Adams told the players another message. "I told them, the first 11 games were dedicated to others. Tonight is dedicated to the 22 people in this huddle," he said.
Shakopee, which last won a section playoff game in 2014, defeated Chaska 3-2 in penalty kicks to advance to the semifinals.
The star of the match? Sophomore Jessica Nigbur. While play was back and forth with Chaska, the more dangerous of opportunities came off the foot of the Hawks, most notably in overtime.
Chaska's leading scorer Maddy Davey got behind the Sabers defense, a chance to hand Shakopee a second consecutive playoff loss -- the Hawks beat the Sabers 1-0 in 2019 in the first home playoff game in nearly a decade.
Nigbur didn't sit back, she attacked, making the save.
Adams, a former goalkeeper, knew he had a budding star in Nigbur.
"She played on our freshman team as an eighth grader so we saw what she could do. We knew what we had in the pipeline. Last year when she came in as a freshman, her first scrimmage was against the defending state champs, and she held her own. We just knew she was going to be good," Adams said.
Scoreless after 100 minutes, the Section 2AA quarterfinal came down to a shootout. Five shooters for each team.
"I pulled her aside, and said there is no one I would rather have between the pipes tonight. That I had full confidence in her. I really think that confidence piece was so important for our entire team. When we practice shootouts, I ask them where they are going to shoot it. There are two marks: did they make it, did the ball go where they said it would.It's about having a clear and concise vision. Not thinking too much, just going up there and striking the ball where the goaltender can't get it," Adams said.
Nigbur made saves on the first two Chaska attempts. Shakopee made its first three kicks.
"I turned to my assistant coach after she made those two saves and said, 'Boy, that puts them behind the eight-ball.' I'd say the good rate in a shootout is 85 percent, so stopping their first two shots, it almost felt loser-proof at that point," Adams said.
A 3-2 advantage, needing either one more save or one more goal, Nigbur clinched it with another save of a Davey shot.
"As a former goalkeeper, I was blown away by her ability to do that; make three saves. So much of a shootout is just guessing and beating the ball to the spot. Jess did such a great job of reading the player, reading their movement," Adams said.
After five years of one-and-dones in the playoffs, Shakopee, now 5-3-4 overall, gets to experience the semifinal round.
While the Sabers draw No. 1-ranked Edina, the contest slated for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, there is no back down in the plans. Shakopee will give it it's all.
"We're very fortunate that we play in a conference (South Suburban) where we see elite teams and players regularly. We've played the Kenzie Jacobsons of Rosemount, the really great players Lakeville North has. We're going to go out there and see how we fare. Maybe this season we'll go from great to the best if we can win," said Adams, who coached previously at Robbinsdale Armstrong before the change to Shakopee.
GET TO KNOW THE SABERS
Seniors: Sophie Moran (D), Emma Schuetz (F), Kori Millis (M), Brooke Davies (M), Jenna Vilter (D), Taylor Reis (M), Sophia de Costa (F), Erika Khaoprasuetth (F), Natalie Holte (F)
Leading scorers: Davies 7, Schuetz 3, Ella Bryant 2, Millis 2
Goaltending: Jessica Nigbur 4 shutouts, 74 saves (statistics missing from two games)