Haley Zelen

Senior Haley Zelen, a two-time Class AA state swim champion, was named Shakopee's Athena Award winner.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

It tough to ignore what Haley Zelen accomplished in the pool in her standout career for the Shakopee girls swimming team.

The senior finished her stellar career last fall winning the 50 freestyle at the Class AA state meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center, breaking her own school record in the process.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

