It tough to ignore what Haley Zelen accomplished in the pool in her standout career for the Shakopee girls swimming team.
The senior finished her stellar career last fall winning the 50 freestyle at the Class AA state meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center, breaking her own school record in the process.
For that, along with her participation as a sprinter and long jumper on the Shakopee girls track team, she was named the Sabers' Athena Award winner.
The award is given to each metro area school's top senior female athlete. Zelen will receive her award at the 51st annual banquet May 5 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Minneapolis.
"Haley has had an enormous impact on our team, and it goes far beyond the points she scores for the team in our meets," Shakopee girls swim coach Jenny Carlson said. "She demonstrates the work ethic, dedication and confidence required to achieve the champion level of successes she has experienced.
"The training we provide during the high school season can be very difficult, intense and both physically and mentally exhausting," Carlson added. "Haley never backs down, always puts forth her best effort and keeps both her own attitude and her teammates attitude positive through the hardest of days or weeks in the pool."
Zelen will take her talents to the Division I level next year, swimming in the Big Ten at the University of Wisconsin. She leaves the Sabers a two-time state champion, including winning the 100 freestyle as a junior, where she also owns the school record.
With the two titles, Zelen joins Katie Carlson as the Sabers' only multiple individual state champion. Carlson, now Katie Haycraft, the head coach of the Prior Lake girls swim team, won the 500 freestyle three straight years from 1993 to 1995.
Haycraft is Jenny Carlson's younger sister. Jenny won the Sabers' first-ever individual state title, the 100 backstroke back in 1992.
Swimming went to two classes in 1997. Kim Bahmer won the Class A state diving title that year for the Sabers, while Kelly Hyatt won the 100 freestyle crown in Class A in 2002.
Zelen was also fourth in the 100 butterfly at state last fall. She anchored the 200 and 400 freestyle relays to third- and second-place finishes, respectively. She owns the school record in the 100 butterfly as well, and as part of both of those relay teams.
As a junior, Zelen's other state event was the 200 freestyle where she finished fourth. She switched to the 100 butterfly and the 50 freestyle this season.
"Our team has become stronger each year and the example Haley sets has been a big contributing factor to that," Carlson sad. "She is adored by her team and has been voted MVP the past three seasons. She is friendly, relatable and approachable, and always supportive of her teammates."
As a team, the Sabers have finished fifth in the Class AA state team standings the last two years. At Wisconsin, Zelen will join a Badgers squad that was fourth in the Big Ten this past season and 15th at the NCAA Championships March 15-18.