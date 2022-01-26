In some respects, Booker Coplin is learning to play basketball all over again.
The 2016 Shakopee High School graduate, who was the National Association of Basketball Coaches' Division III National Player of the Year in 2019, is in his first season of professional basketball. He's playing for SG ART Giants Dusseldorf, a team in the German Bundesliga ProB league.
It's been an adjustment, but Coplin is finding his way.
"The style of basketball is quite different and the transition was tough, especially at the beginning," Coplin, who played collegiately at Augsburg College in Minneapolis, said in an email exchange. "Even now, I'm still learning every day and must adapt much of what I developed throughout the many years of my life hooping."
Coplin said the ball moves a little more on offense in Europe. Defense is more physical. The 6-foot-3 guard has had to learn the pivot-foot rules to avoid traveling and adjust to the different way the game is officiated.
"Overall, European basketball has taught me to use my knowledge and skills in a new way," he said.
College career
At Augsburg, Coplin compiled many awards in his three seasons there, not only at the national level but also in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference too. Some of them include:
- First Augsburg player to earn Division III Player of the Year honors
- MIAC Player of the Year in 2019 and Co-Player of the Year in 2020
- NABC All-America honors (first team)
- D3hoops.com All-America honors (first team)
- D3hoops.com All-Decade Team (2010-2020)
Coplin began his college career at Wisconsin-River Falls before transferring to Augsburg as a sophomore. He finished his Auggie career fifth in school history in points scored with 1,784. His career average of 21.5 points per game is the third best in school history, while his career 87.2% free-throw percentage is still a school record.
Coplin also left Augsburg seventh in school history in rebounds (668), fifth in assists (280), third in steals (157), eighth in blocked shots (65) and fourth in made three-pointers (179).
Coplin scored in double figures in 73 of 81 career games at Augsburg. He had 49 games of 20-plus points and 15 games scoring 30 or more points. He also had 28 career double-doubles.
Year coaching
Last winter, after his time at Augsburg, Coplin spent a season on the Prior Lake High School team's coaching staff under coach Jon Miller. Miller was an assistant coach under Bruce Kugath at Shakopee when Coplin played for the Sabers.
"I was lucky to have Booker on my staff last year as he rehabbed his knee before going overseas," Miller said. "I remember watching Booker and Steffon (Mitchell) as young players moving up the (Shakopee) program. They were always the most competitive individuals and teams.
"Booker had an incredible work ethic in high school," Miller added. "He was always working on his shot form, range and ball handling. He would be at Dakotah! (Sport & Fitness) before every game getting up as many shots as he could."
As a sophomore in 2014, Miller remembers Coplin hitting seven three-pointers in the Section 2AAAA semifinals, helping the Sabers to a 73-69 win over Prior Lake. Shakopee went on to finish third at state that year and took third again in 2015.
Coplin averaged 15.6 points per game in his senior year, but the Sabers fell short of a third straight state berth, losing Eden Prairie in the section semifinals.
"Booker wasn't only a great shooter, he was ultra competitive in practice and in games," Miller said. "If his team lost, he wouldn't let us move on with a drill until he had a chance to win. There were many nights that Steffon and Booker played one-on-one after practice and Booker would never back down."
Mitchell, also a 2016 graduate, had a four-year Division I career at Boston College.
Coplin never thought about playing basketball professionally until his senior year at Shakopee. He said his connections at Augsburg helped him get in contact with agents and coaches overseas.
"It is not always easy for a Division III athlete to be considered at the next level, so I was very excited to have some possible teams interested in me," Coplin said.
Life overseas
Experiencing life overseas and different cultures has also been fun for Coplin. He said that he had no idea what to expect when he got to Germany, but he welcomed any new experiences.
"Living in Germany has been amazing in so many ways," he said. "The language is the main barrier causing challenges for an American, but I have been fortunate enough to be on a team full of great guys who help me out. My teammates are the main reason I'm enjoying my time here so much. They are all fun to be with both on and off the court.
"The city of Düsseldorf is beautiful and great for exploring," Coplin added. "There are so many streets of shopping and restaurants that I won’t have time to see them all. I've been able to see some other parts of the country when we take road trips for away games, and when I had time off for Christmas.
"My family even came to visit. Experiencing the Christmas markets during the holidays with my family here was easily one of the best parts of this year so far."